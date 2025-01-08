Cher Reveals Why She Can't Serve On A Jury; Says The 'Judge Kicked Me Out After 10 Minutes'

Cher and jury duty would be a match made in hell! The Grammy winner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 7, and brainstormed ideas for the second part of her memoir. The first part, titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One, was released in November and became a New York Times bestseller.

Brushing on various topics, the host asked the Believe hitmaker about the last time she drove a car. While alluding to the fact that she recently purchased a car, Cher revealed that she doesn’t have a last name on her driver’s license.

After confirming that the name on the official ID just says Cher, she recalled going to the court to get special dispensation “or whatever you call it” to prove that the populace could know her by that name, which she admitted was not easy.

Kimmel popped a follow-up question, asking whether she was ever part of jury duty. "I tried, but they won't take me," she quickly replied. The host asked if was it because she was “too famous.” Cher was “too distracting.”

To prepare for a role as a lawyer, the singer-actress went to the court and had a first-hand experience, watching a real trial. But didn’t go down well for the people involved in the case. "The judge kicked me out after 10 minutes," she admitted, adding that he was afraid she would disrupt the trial.