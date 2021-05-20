Cher shares ‘wonderful’ news as she ANNOUNCES her biopic; Reveals Mamma Mia’s Judy Craymer is producing

Cher recently shared that she is getting a biopic made on her life. Scroll down to see her announcement.

Cher recently announced some big news! The 74-year-old icon took to Twitter today and revealed that a biopic on her life is in the works! “I have something to tell you FIRST,” she teased earlier in the day. “Maybe you won’t think it’s as wonderful as I think it is, but I promise you…at some point you will. I would have held onto info for a while…but what do I know,” she continued.

“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT FORREST GUMP A STAR IS BORN SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS,” she tweeted.

Craymer then confirmed the news and spoke to Deadline, saying: “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

Revealing more details on the upcoming and highly-anticipated feature, Deadline revealed that Cher first got to know the producers while making 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and while her biopic will be a little different than the Meryl Streep starrer musical, it will be similar to another film. “It will not be a break-into-song musical like Mamma Mia! and probably more likely a closer cousin to a biopic like Bohemian Rhapsody,” the report stated.

