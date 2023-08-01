Cher surprises fans with new venture; Here's everything you need to know about Cherlato

In a weekend treat for her devoted fans, the ever-iconic Cher, now 77, took to social media to unveil her latest business venture: her very own ice cream brand! The announcement came alongside a cheerful video showcasing a personalized gelato truck adorned with pictures of Cher herself enjoying an ice cream cone, sending the internet buzzing with excitement.

Cher introduces her gelato truck with a signature style

The colorful gelato truck, set to the invigorating tune of her classic hit Believe, featured Cherlato, boldly emblazoned on its sides and front, revealing the creative name behind her ice cream brand. The singer-songwriter shared her enthusiasm in the caption, "Yep, this is real... I'm launching my gelato! Watch out LA! All started 5 years ago and now it's finally happening. More to come."

Cher's surprise announcement took social media by storm, amassing over 60,000 likes on Instagram alone and sparking a frenzy of enthusiastic responses from her fans. Comments flooded in, expressing excitement, support, and a touch of playful nostalgia, as they cleverly incorporated her hit songs into their reactions.

One fan gushed, "Omg this is the best thing ever!" while another eagerly wrote, "I am so excited." Meanwhile, some wittily incorporated Cher's song titles into their comments, like, "Do you believe in ice cream after lunch?" and "If I could churn back time." Cher's fanbase couldn't be happier for their beloved star's sweet endeavor.

As with any surprise announcement, some fans couldn't help but wonder if it was too good to be true. One inquisitive follower asked, "Is this real?" while another person enthusiastically declared, "If this is real, I really can't wait to try it!"

READ MORE: American Idol fame Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of The Muffin Man; Fans react

More about Cherlato

Cherlato promises to deliver an array of delectable gelato flavors, crafted with love and creativity. As a true expression of Cher's passion for sweet treats, this venture is sure to delight both her fans and ice cream enthusiasts alike. While further details about the launch and available flavors are yet to be revealed, anticipation is already running high.

With a remarkable career in the music industry, Cher has never shied away from pursuing her passions. Now, she adds the title of entrepreneur to her impressive repertoire. Fans can only imagine the level of dedication and creativity she will pour into her gelato business. So, keep your eyes peeled for more updates as Cher's ice cream dreams become a reality.

ALSO READ: Did Cher and fiancé Alexander Edwards split after singer postponed wedding? Details here