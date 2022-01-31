Cher will perform on NBC Special Celebrating Betty White to honour the legendary actress Betty White

Musical icon Cher is scheduled to perform on NBC's special tribute for the legendary Betty White which will be an hour-long program to honour the late actress titled, Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl. Reportedly, via Deadline, the goddess of pop will grace the stage as she sings the Golden Girls theme song, Thank You For Being A Friend.

Other artists are also slated to be featured on the show to honour Betty White and her long legacy. Some of the artists joining Chere on the show will be Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Mary Steenburgen, and more. The President of the United States will also be part of the production to celebrate the brilliance of the great Betty White.

Watch a glimpse of Cher's performance below:

White passed away in her sleep on December 31 2021. Fans were shocked by her sudden death as the actress was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17 with a documentary also scheduled to be launched originally titled, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration which was changed to Betty White: A Celebration, after her demise.

The Emmy Award winner was known for her love for animals and even has a donation fund under her name known as the Betty White Wildlife Fund. She was also known for her contribution to The Morris Animal Foundation. White was an icon who had love and compassion for all humans and animals alike.

