Cheri Oteri And Michael McKean Pay Tribute To 'Very Cool' Martin Mull; See Here

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

Cheri Oteri fondly remembered Martin Mull after his recent passing at 80. She first became a fan of Mull when she saw him perform in the 1970s sitcom Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Looking back to their work in the 2011 movie And They’re Off, Oteri stated that she was glad to work with someone she had been a fan of since childhood.

She emphasized how Mull positively surprised her, stating he was cool and interesting, as she saw him on the TV. While together, Mull introduced her to his favorite hobbies, one of which was gardening, and they became friends. Oteri enjoyed being able to finally meet Mull, both in a personal and professional setting, and remembered how it felt to go from being a fan to an employee.

“I remember as a child watching Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and he was very cool and interesting,” Oteri said. “And I was like, 'Wow.' When you grow up and you watch somebody, and then you're doing a movie with them, you're like, 'I was on the floor watching you, and now I get to do a movie with you.’ And I was just really grateful that I did.”

Michael McKean, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Paul Feig pay tribute to comedy legend

Actor Michael McKean, who starred with Martin Mull in the film Clue in 1985, discussed Mull’s intellect and how it was evidenced by his music, art, and sense of humor. McKean admitted that Mull may be rough occasionally, but he is always justified, as he provided exceptional comedy all the time.

Advertisement

He added, “He could be curmudgeonly but never without cause, and always brilliantly funny.”

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait said Mull was the one who discovered him and remembered their time of comedy performances during Fernwood 2 Night. Feldman was happy about the influence Mull had on his career from when he was young.

Paul Feig, the director, also expressed his respect for Mull as a man who was influential in his life and hailed Mull as one of the legends of the entertainment industry. He added, “My 1st every comedy sketches were playing him & @FredWillard on #Fernwood [at 5 years old].

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Questioned For Destroying ‘Troubling Evidence’ Relevant To Privacy Lawsuit Against British Tabloids

Daughter announces Martin Mull's passing, remembering his versatility and humour

Martin Mull's daughter informed the public about his death on her Instagram on June 28th. She burst into tears and added that he died at home of a long illness on June 27th after fighting for his life to the end. In remembering her father she reflected on his versatility in all the creative arts and humour, saying the Red Roof Inn commercials which he thought funny. She said she treasured some positive aspects of him particularly the humour, stressing that the deceased was always funny.

Advertisement

She wrote, "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

That her father will be missed immensely by his wife, daughter, friends, coworkers, fellow artists, comedians, musicians, and yes, many dogs, the mention of which is always noteworthy testifies to his impressive personality. Literally, with all the passion, she said how much she loved him, and how he touched many people’s hearts.

ALSO READ: What Role Did Martin Mull Play In Arrested Development? Exploring Character Amid Comedian's Death At 80