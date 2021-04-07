Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter passes away at 54 due to brain tumor.

Paul Ritter's agent released a statement announcing the actor's demise and revealed that he "died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side".

British actor Paul Ritter, who was most recently seen in the hit HBO series Chernobyl, passed away on 6 April. The 54-year-old actor was battling brain tumor and succumbed to the same. As per Variety, Paul Ritter's agent released a statement announcing the actor's demise. It read, "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor."

The statement further read, “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.” In Chernobyl, Paul Ritter played the vicious Anatoly Dyatlov responsible for the Chernobyl disaster.

Apart from Chernobyl, Ritter starred in several other projects including James Bond film Quantum of Solace, Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince and the series Belgravia and Cold Feet. Ritter is widely known for his work on Channel 4 comedy titled Friday Night Dinner. He will be seen in the comedy's 10th anniversary retrospective which is slated to be aired later this year. Ritter's unreleased project also includes Operation Mincemeat which stars The King's Speech actor Colin Firth.

Several tributes poured in for Paul Ritter on social media from actors, colleagues and fans who admired his work over the years. "An Intelligent Force: The passing of #PaulRitter at the age of 54 robs British theatre, film & television of one of its most intelligent performers," tweeted one fan.

