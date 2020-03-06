Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to develop a series on survival horror video game The Last Of Us; Details Inside

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin has been roped in to develop a series based on survival horror video game The Last Of Us. Read on to know more.

The popular action-adventure survival horror video game, The Last of Us is all set to be adapted as an HBO series and the project will be helmed by Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. Neil Druckmann, the creator of the original game, will join Craig in developing the project. They will pen the script and also serve as the executive producers, The Verge reported. The video game, which came out in 2013, is set in the post-apocalyptic United States where a fungal plague nearly destroyed humanity.

It revolves around a smuggler named Joel who struggles to protect a young girl named Ellie from the fungal zombies. While The Last of Us Part 2 is less than three months away from release, the series will only adapt the first part of the videogame. Neil shared the exciting news on Twitter. “I can’t believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel’s journey to HBO,” he wrote.

I can’t believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel’s journey to HBO. https://t.co/GNsl0sUVSK — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 5, 2020

In 2014, Sony had announced a film adaptation of The Last of Us and had also roped in Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi as producer and Druckmann as the writer. However, the project was stalled shortly after it was announced, reportedly, because of a disagreement between Sony and Druckmann.

Chernobyl, which was released in 2019, is a series based on one of the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind that took place in 1986, in the city of Chernobyl, Soviet Union. Based on a sensitive and significant event, the series became an overnight hit and was praised by the audience and critics alike. It ended up collecting a host of awards, including awards for Outstanding Limited Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

