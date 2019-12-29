Cheryl says she never learnt how to handle house chores
In an interview to Weekend magazine, Cheryl, 36, says joining pop group Girls Aloud when she was a teenager meant she spent her life living in hotels and missing out on learning some key life skills, reports mirror.co.uk. Even though the group split six years ago and she has become a mother to son Bear, the singer admitted that she still doesn't have a clue how to clean her house. "I was in a band at 19 so I never learned (how to clean). I can wipe the surfaces down but -- and I know this is ridiculous -- I'm not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend," she said.
The singer added that one household task she does enjoy is cooking "I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It's relaxing," she said
I had such a great night at the attitude awards. The atmosphere was so fun and friendly... Got to catch up with and meet some amazing ppl and presented @avamax with her breakthrough artist award ! ( she is such a gorgeous , warm , friendly little sweetheart) thanks attitude for a fun night and congratulations to all other award winners
ALSO READ: Cheryl gets candid about her current relationship with ex boyfriend Liam Payne
Add new comment