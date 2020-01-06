Chester Bennington's widow Talinda gets remarried on their wedding anniversary; Deets inside

Late Linkin Park's frontman Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has reportedly remarried on their wedding anniversary, two years after his death.

Talinda, 42, announced she was engaged to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman in September last year, five months after he proposed, reports metro.co.uk. According to tmz.com, Talinda and Michael tied the knot on New Year's Eve in Hawaii. Talinda and the three children she shared with Bennington, son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila, were among the wedding party guests as well as friends and other family members.

The date holds particular meaning to Talinda as she also married Linkin Park frontman on New Year's Eve in 2005. Sources say Bennington's family are reportedly happy for Talinda and Fredman's new chapter as husband and wife, and believe he's had a positive impact on the children. The wedding comes two years after Bennington, 41, died by suicide on July 20, 2017.

