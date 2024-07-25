Chet Hanks Opens Up About Feeling ‘Worthless’ In His Childhood; Details Inside

Tom Hanks and Rita Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, recently got candid about going through a difficult phase in his childhood. In the recent episode of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Hanks revealed that when he was young, he often felt worthless. As the cast of the show were discussing how they grew up, Hanks confessed that people thought his life would be different as he was Tom Hanks' son, but instead it was the complete opposite of what everyone thought.

Chet Hanks reveals how he felt growing up

Chet Hanks offered a glimpse into his upbringing as raised by his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The 33-year-old thought he was playing an innocent game of Uno with his housemates on the recent episode of MTV's Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. However, the conversation rapidly shifted to the performers recounting their childhood experiences.

He said, “I will tell you about my childhood. People believe that as Tom Hanks' kid, I would grow up feeling like the sh*t, but I actually grew up feeling completely f**king worthless." The musician did not blame his situation on his renowned parents. Instead, his classmates and strangers made things more difficult for him.

While speaking with his co-stars Kim Zolciak Biermann, Josie Canseco, and O.T. Genasis, he said that people treated him like he must believe he’s better than anyone when he didn't. Hanks stated that he just wanted to be friends with everyone and be treated like everyone else.

Chet Hanks revealed his parents supported him in Surreal Lives

Chet Hanks appears as a housemate on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, and his famous parents have agreed to his participation. The 33-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were supportive of his choice to join the cast of the MTV reality show.

He said, "The Surreal Life is a distinct type of television. It's not messy or negative. It's about personal development, relationships with others, and vulnerability. It's an entirely new form of reality television. I had complete support for doing it."

Meanwhile, as an actor, rapper, and YouTuber, he has acted in recurring parts on the television shows Empire, Shameless, and Your Honor. He has made guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Atlanta. The Surreal Life is Chet's first step into an unscripted reality series, and he intends to give it his all.

