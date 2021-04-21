Chet Hanks tells Lizzo he's available 'if it doesn't work out with Captain America' after her Chris Evans DM

Lizzo's viral Chris Evans DM got her a flirty message from Chet Hanks who tried to woo her with a special message on his IG story.

Lizzo recently told the world about her massive crush on Chris Evans after sending him a drunken flirty DM on Instagram. The viral message not only left Lizzo's fans laughing hard but also received a response from Captain America himself. Although after Lizzo's message drunken text went viral, another artist has shown interest in dating her. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks took to the photo-sharing app recently and shared a rather flirty message for Lizzo.

Hanks shared an Instagram story tagging Lizzo and told her that he's available to date her. In his message, Chet wrote, "If it don't work out with Captain America, I'm here, baby." The White Boy Summer singer also shared a heart emoji alongside his message.

While it will be interesting to see what Lizzo has to say to Hanks, we bet the Grammy Award-winning singer is still very much thrilled about the response she got from Chris Evans. Reverting back to Lizzo's DM, Chris Evans poked fun at his own drunken escapades and said, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

This is of course not the first time that Lizzo had confessed her love for Evans. Previously, she had casually written, "Marry me" in a response to the Captain America actor's tweet where he retweeted her.

As for Chet Hanks, the musician was recently also in the news for facing a civil lawsuit after being accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker.

