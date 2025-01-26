Chevy Chase Reveals What Lorne Michaels Could Have Done to Keep Him on Saturday Night Live; ‘All he Had to do…’

Chevy Chase recently shared his thoughts on what could have kept him on Saturday Night Live (SNL) beyond its first season. Known as a breakout star of the show’s 1975 debut, Chase made his mark as the original host of Weekend Update.

The segment earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1976. Despite his success, Chase left early in the show’s second season.

Lorne Michaels, SNL’s creator, addressed Chase’s departure in an interview with The New Yorker. The discussion came ahead of the release of his upcoming biography, Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live, set for publication on February 18.

Michaels shared that he didn’t try to persuade Chase to stay, seeing turnover as a natural part of the show’s evolution. “The show would take a hit, but we’d still be okay,” Michaels reportedly told his team at the time.

Chase believes there was a simple way Michaels could have encouraged him to remain with the show permanently. "It wouldn’t have f------ taken much! All he had to do is tell me he loved me, basically,” Chase told The New Yorker.

“Frankly, I always felt back then that I was smarter than him, that I was really the guy who got the show going, not Lorne,” Chase shared. He added that he initially admired Michaels, saying that he knew instantly that Lorne was a funny guy.

Advertisement

After leaving SNL, Chase found significant success in films like Caddyshack (1980), National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989). He later starred in the NBC sitcom Community.

Now, Chase is focused on his family life, enjoying his role as a grandfather to baby Ivy. Though his time at SNL was brief, his contributions helped shape the show’s legacy, making him one of its most memorable early stars.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Makes History In Bhutan For THIS Incredible Reason; Check It Out