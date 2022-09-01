‘The Chi’ renewed for Season 6 by showtime

The Chi, a well-liked drama series on Showtime that was created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and Common, has been renewed for a sixth season. The announcement of the renewal comes as Season 5 is still in progress. New episodes will continue to air every weekend on the linear network and Fridays on streaming services, leading up to the season finale, which will stream on September 2 and air two days later.

The Chi has distinguished itself in the digital space since its inception, with its December 2017 season debut breaking Showtime's subscriber record. The coming-of-age drama, which is set on the South Side of Chicago, has been on the air for five seasons, and Season 5 is on track to break that record by increasing the series' streaming audience by over 20% from the previous season. The Chi, a Chicago-based production company, will return for Season 6 in 2023.

Nancy C. Mejia is in charge of directing while Jewel Coronel is in charge of writing The Chi Season 5's finale. It is anticipated to be dramatic, heartbreaking, powerful, and pretty much everything else fans would anticipate from a show of this nature. Even the episode's name, I Am The Blues, reflects the mood and tone of the show.

The Chi's fifth season focuses extensively on the myriad pleasures and difficulties of Black love, including relationships, children, careers, communities, and oneself. Tiff (Hannah Hall) moves in with Rob while Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannah Hall) go on as co-parents (Iman Shumpert). While Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to make amends with Jemma (Judae'a Brown) and Maisha (Antonyah Allen), Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in gaming and Simone (Antonyah Allen) (Genesis Denise Hale).

While supporting Lynae, Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) and Nina (Tyla Abercrombie) attempt to repair their marriage while Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) builds her life with baby Ronnie while completing her degree (Zaria Imani Primer). With Suede (Bernard Gilbert) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce), Jada (Yolonda Ross) evaluates her life after cancer. Darnell decides on his future with Dom (La La Anthony).

Tracy and Roselyn are at odds as a result of Roselyn's (Kandi Burruss) new side endeavor (Tai Davis). Deja (Carolyn Michelle Smith) gives Shaad (Jason Weaver) level-up love, and Shaad (Jason Weaver) adopts Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson). While this is going on, Trig (Luke James) undertakes a political campaign to rescue his city with the support of Shaad and Marcus (Curtiss Cook) and with the help of Douda's (Curtiss Cook) contacts, but at a possible cost to him and his family.

What happened in Episode 9? A detailed recap

I'm Looking For A New Thing, the preceding episode of The Chi Season 5, was written and directed by Ricardo Gamboa. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, it was broadcast. We examine the characters' positions after Episode 9 in the table below.

Keisha was saddened by Emmett's revelation that Tiff had attempted to seduce him since she felt she could no longer trust Tiff. She needed to talk to Tiff one-on-one to resolve her issues and salvage their friendship. Tiff revealed that she was trying to sleep with Emmett on Valentine's Day when Rob woke her up with breakfast in bed. This infuriated Rob.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook are among the Season 5 cast members. Along with Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L'lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen, guest stars for season five include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Steven Williams, Rolando Boyce, and Iman Shumpert.

Executive producing the show alongside Waithe and Common are creator Justin Hillian, ID8 Multimedia's Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, as well as Jewel Coronel. Don't miss The Chi Season 5 Episode 10 on Showtime on Sunday, September 4.

