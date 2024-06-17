Chicago Fire Season 13 To Introduce New Chief And Fresh Faces At Firehouse 51; DEETS Inside

In Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51 will welcome a new chief. Instead of promoting an existing senior member to replace Boden, the show has decided to bring in someone new.

The new chief of Chicago Fire will be Dom Pascal

Eamonn Walker, who played Wallace Boden, left his regular role as Boden and was promoted to a higher position within the Chicago Fire Department (CFD). The new chief, Dom Pascal, is from Miami, though the name might change. Casting for Dom Pascal is still ongoing.

Dom Pascal started his career with the CFD but has been a chief in Miami for the past ten years. He is described as a cheerful person who handles pressure well, with a leadership style different from Boden’s. Like Boden, Dom is not together with his wife; while Boden is divorced, Dom is estranged from his wife.

Eamonn Walker, who played Boden, is leaving as a series regular but will return occasionally. In the episode Never Say Goodbye, Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner, allowing for potential future appearances.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire saw many departures and new arrivals. Alberto Rosende left in the season premiere, followed by Rome Flynn, who replaced Rosende's character but left after six episodes. Flynn's character's return in Season 13 is uncertain since Flynn is set to appear in the upcoming season of Godfather of Harlem.

Fans also said goodbye to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who married Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved to Portland with their daughter. Kara Killmer also left the show after a decade, and her character's departure left a gap in Ambulance 61, which was filled by Jocelyn Hudon, cast as Paramedic Novak.

Are there any new faces on the Chicago Fire?

New characters have joined the cast, including Rome Flynn, Jocelyn Hudon, and Michael Bradway. Bradway’s character, Jack Damon, has an intriguing storyline revealed in the Season 12 finale: he is Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) brother. Hudon’s character, Lizzy Novak, is a free-spirited paramedic who is starting to fit in well with the team, especially with Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

Chicago Fire, along with the rest of the One Chicago series, will return this fall on NBC.

