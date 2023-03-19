Chicago Lollapalooza 2023: Date, time, venue, and other details explored

People have been eagerly waiting for Lollapalooza 2023 to enjoy food, liquor, and their favorite artists. Lollapalooza tends to go on all weekend long as people enjoy themselves with lots of after show events. Lollapalooza festival was started by Penny Farrel who is now working as the producer C3 Presents which puts on the festival.

In this article we will explore all the details about Lollapalooza 2023 including date, time, venue, and other such details.

Lollapalooza 2023 details

The official dates of Lollapalooza 2023 are from August 3 to 6 which will be held at Grant Park in Chicago Illinois.

The first Lollapalooza 2023 lineup announcement is Neil Frances. The complete lineup announcement of this festival will happen on March 21 2023, Tuesday at 10:00 AM CST. Last year ‘s headliners for this festival included Doja Cat, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and more.

If due to any reason you are not able to go to the Lollapalooza 2023 festival, then you can check out the performances at the live stream that happens every year. This festival also tends to have legendary Aftershows series. In this series artists from the Lollapalooza festival perform late night shows at the various nightclubs across downtown Chicago.

The Lollapalooza 2023 tickets come at the variety of prices and levels which will give you access to the different areas of this festival. The general tickets of Lollapalooza 2023 will give you access to about 170 performances along with sponsor areas, food and liquor vendors, Kidzapalooza, and more. You can also upgrade your tickets to the levels like Platinum, VIP, and GA+. For more details about the tickets and pricing you can visit their official website.

