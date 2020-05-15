Chicago Typewriter star Park Ji Hoon passes away at 32 due to stomach cancer

South Korean actor Park Ji Hoon, who starred in Chicago Typewriter series, passes away at the age of 32 after battling with stomach cancer.

South Korean actor Park Ji-Hoon, who is known for his performance in the television series Chicago Typewriter, passed away at the age of 32 after putting up a brave fight against stomach cancer. In the romance series, Ji-Hoon played the role of Jeon Doo-yeob. According to media reports, the actor passed away on May 13, 2020. The actor’s family announced the news on social media with an official statement. “We are posting this message just in case there is anyone we mistakenly did not contact. We deeply thank everyone who sent their warm comfort and encouragement even during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement read.

Ji-Hoon’s sister also shared a tribute to her late brother. “Thank you everyone for your comfort and encouragement despite the ongoing spread of Coronavirus. Thanks to you all.. I was able to send my younger brother to heaven. You all gave great strength to not just myself, but my family too. We won’t forget this,” the post read. She also urged people to stay safe amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. “I hope we all are always be careful of the Coronavirus, and always stay healthy. One again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude,” she wrote.

“For those who were unable to make it because you didn’t have the time, let me tell you where he is enshrined at Ilsan Blue Soul Memorial Park. The late Park Ji Hoon, 3rd floor, room 2, row 24, column 4,” the post concluded. Instantly after the news was announced, Ji-Hoon flooded social media and posted loving tributes to the actor.

