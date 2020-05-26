Chicago West compliments cousin Stormi Webster's hair and its the cutest thing on the internet today; Watch

Stormi Webster gets a compliment about her hair from her cousin sister Chicago West as the little girls enjoy a wagon ride.

It was all fun and laughter when cousin sisters Stormi Webster and Chicago West caught up with each other, leaving both the moms Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian gushing. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie Jenner posted an adorable video of her daughter Stormi playing with niece Chicago West in a red-roofed wagon. The little kids were munching cookies and chuckling away throughout their ride. With an age gap of two weeks between them, Stormi and Chicago are nothing less than besties.

While the two little kids played with each other and enjoyed their fun ride, Chicago West cutely touched Stormi and complimented her hair. "I like your hair," she told her cousin to which Stormi giggling and replied, "thank you" and it is definitely the cutest thing on the internet. Well, Stormi Webster winning the internet with her cuteness isn't new but cousin Chicago's presence is like a cherry on the cake. It seems like the Karjenners' kids have the most adorable things to say.

A few days ago, Stormi's video went viral on the internet wherein the 2-year-old was chanting "Patience, patience" when mommy Kylie Jenner left her all alone with a jar of yummy candies and went to the washroom in order to test her. The beauty mogul asked Stormi to pick up only three candies from a jar full of delectables and then asked her to wait until she returns from the washroom. Little Stormi passed the test and her expressions on getting the candies after Kylie returned was pure bliss.

