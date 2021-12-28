Chicago West steals the show in Kim Kardashian's glamorous Christmas Eve family PICS; See Inside

Kim Kardashian has recently shared some stunning Christmas Eve photos and her daughter Chicago West stole the spotlight and how! For those unversed, Kardashian shares four kids with her estranged husband Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In the new photos shared by the television star, her four kids, mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian can be seen having fun on Christmas Eve. The KUWTK alum posed with her Christmas trees in the background, and her kids goofily posed alongside their mother. While all her kids seemed to be having fun, Chicago's fun poses and stares definitely was one of the bests. Kim shared two pictures posing only with her sweet Chi Chi and the little girl seemed to be carrying off her lovely dress pretty well!

You can take a look at the pictures HERE.

Previously, when Kim had shared the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card for 2021, many followers even compared Chicago to her supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner. In those pictures, the Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe, along with their kids and momager Kris Jenner posed wearing SKIMs collection. The photos looked absolutely stunning and it seemed like all the Kardashian-Jenner kids had a great time.

In other news, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a low-key Christmas this year as compared to their glamorous parties during pre-COVID times. The family reportedly decided to stay safe amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and scaled back their celebrations for this year, as they did in 2020 due to the pandemic.

