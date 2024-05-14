Childish Gambino Drops Reimagined 2020 Album Atavista; Announces New World Tour, First In Five Years

Donald Glover is one of the most talented and brilliant artists in the music industry. His artistry has received critical acclaim, may that be for a song or his shows. Glover, after five years now, has announced his, The New World Tour on his Instagram and X, after he dropped a new version of the previously released, 3.15.20 album.

For the unversed, the singer and comedian’s fame peaked worldwide when he released the song titled, This Is America. The song featured America’s social-political references.

Donald Glover releases his new work

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor announced on his social media about his newly dropped album titled Atavista. The album is the new version of 3.15.20, which surprisingly dropped during the pandemic in 2020, on his website, DonaldGloverPresents.com.

The singer-actor quickly removed the songs. After a week, Glover released, 3.15.20 again which also had songs featuring 21 Savage and Ariana Grande. As per AP News, he once again pulled the same move of removing the songs.

On Monday, the Feels Like Summer singer released a new version of the same album titled Atavista. According to the outlet, a press release states that the album also features guest spots from Summer Walker and Young Nudy.

The multi-talented performer released a video song for, Little Foot Big Foot, which also features in his new album. The song is directed by Hiro Murai and it stars Ron Bynes, Quinta Brunson and Monyett and many more.

More on Donald Glover’s upcoming tour

Glover is all geared up to hit the stage and wow his fans with his impeccable vocals and brilliant artistry. The actor shared the news about his upcoming world tour via his social media accounts.

The tour will kick start on August 11 in Oklahoma City and it will end on February 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Glover has also shared information about the ticket sales. Check out the post below.

Many of his fans expressed their excitement to see him perform again by commenting on his Instagram post. Fans also pointed out the tour being named as The New World Tour. Some of his fans called him out as the tour only covers a few parts and not the entire world.