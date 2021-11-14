Children's Day 2021: Ghostbusters: Afterlife and more upcoming films that are perfect for movie time with kids

With the pandemic putting a damper on everything from summer vacations to other outdoor activities in the past two years, things finally seem to be returning to normalcy. Amid this, one of the biggest blessings has been the reopening of theatres. There's no better escape than films when it comes to our mundane, unimaginative lives and the best part about experiencing films is that it's best when it's shared. We bet some of your happiest memories are of coming together as a family to watch a film.

While the past two years may have restricted your Children's Day celebrations to being stuck at home, this year, you can change that by planning a movie outing with your kids as some of the best family-friendly films are up for release in the coming week. The best thing about these films is that they will appeal not only to kids but adults alike. So, what better way to get in touch with your inner child by experiencing these amazing films. Here's a list of some upcoming releases that could be perfect for your family movie outing.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

One of the most famous movie franchises, Ghostbusters is now getting a new film. This time, the twist in the upcoming film will have a new generation take on the task of their family legacy of being Ghostbusters. Nothing like watching a bunch of smart kids take on an exciting adventure. The cast includes Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 19.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford, the film stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Kenan Thompson, and John Cleese in lead roles. The film will revolve around middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth's (Darby Camp) fun adventures with her red dog who magically grows bigger in size depending on the love he receives.

Encanto

There's nothing like a good animated film that will appeal to kids and adults alike and Byron Howard, Jared Bush's Encanto exactly looks something like that. The Disney film set in the mountains of Colombia, will revolve around the Madrigals family. The musical, coming of age story is all set to release in theatres on November 26.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is an upcoming animated film based on the book series of the same name. The film will have its lead character, Greg Heffley voiced by Brady Noon. The popular story following a middle-schooler Greg and his best friend Rowley gets a fun treatment in this animated version that is slated to release on Disney+ on December 3.

Sing 2

Another December release is the animated Sing 2 that consists of voice cast including some big names such as Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Taron Egerton and more. The film revolves around a cast of animal performers. The film is slated for a December 22 release.

Which film are you most excited to watch? Share your views with us in comments below.

