Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Roberto Aguirre Sacasa says musical performances are a hallmark of the show

The musical element will be the highlight of the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The third part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is releasing on Netflix today, and show runner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa in an interview to Entertainment Weekly, reveals that musical performances are a hallmark of the show now. The music video called Straight to Hell, has caught the attention of the fans of the series and viewers across the globe who have waited rather patiently for the third season to unveil. The gothic teen saga titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will definitely bring back images from the other show called Riverdale.

The musical element will be the highlight for the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The character of Sabrina played by Kiernan Shipka, and Roz essayed by Jaz Sinclair will join the cheer leading team. Harvey essayed by Ross Lynch, Theo played by Lachlan Watson, and Roz forming a band which will enthral the fans mesmerizing musicals in the show's eight episodes. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa was quizzed about the show taking a new route towards becoming a musical. The show runner immediately replies saying that the decision was an organic one after two successful seasons. Aguirre Sacasa credits Ross Lynch partly for the idea, as he saw Ross perform in LA for a live audience.

The Straight to Hell music video, was a path breaking success. The latest season of the show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will witness an iconic episode where the bands will battle it out for ultimate victory. The fans of the show are more than happy that finally the third season is out today, and the musical direction of the show is out there for all the fans to view.

