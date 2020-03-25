China to re release Marvel's Avengers films to boost its movie theatre Industry

China will release Marvel's Avengers films to boost its movie theatre Industry and win back its movie audience. Read on to know more.

As the coronavirus pandemic has become essentially contained in China, the country is trying to get back to normal. To boost its movie theatres industry, the country is all set to re-release Marvel's Avengers films in theatres. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the films will hit the movie screens in the next few days or weeks. Some other films which will be released in the theatres are Avatar, Inception, and Interstellar.

In addition to these films, China will also re-release the Harry Potter films to win back the movie audience. The deadly pandemic, which is now haunting people across the world, originated in China. Reportedly, on December 31, 2019, the World Health Organisation was informed of several cases of a virus disease, which an unknown cause, detected in Wuhan City, China. As china started acting on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, it reached other parts of the world.

After China, the disease affected many countries worldwide in Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Australia. As the list of infected people and those who lost their lives because of the virus became lengthier, WHO labelled the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Now, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally.

While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100. According to a report by Al Jazeera, in the UK, the deadly virus has killed around 422 people. As scientists across the world are still trying to find a solution to this global crisis, doctors have been advising people to practice social-distancing and avoid social gatherings. Following this rule, many countries have declared lockdown.

