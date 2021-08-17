Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu arrested over alleged rape accusations

Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop artist, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case stemming from allegations that the singer sexually attacked a 17-year-old girl while she was drunk and enticed young women into sexual relationships. In a statement issued on Monday, the People's Procuratorate of Beijing's Chaoyang district stated it had authorized his arrest "on suspicion of rape."

However, Wu, 30, previously denied sexually assaulting the girl when she was drunk. According to The Guardian, the allegation elicited an outpouring of internet support for the youngster as well as condemnation of Wu. Wu, a former member of the Korean boyband EXO, allegedly lured seven women with promises of employment and other opportunities, according to the teen. She said that several were under the age of 18, but did not specify if any were under the age of consent in China, which is 14. Meanwhile,Wu, also known as Wu Yifan in Chinese, has denied having sexual relations with anybody under the age of 14.

According to a police statement at the time, Wu was arrested on August 1, as police launched an investigation in response to internet remarks that he had "repeatedly enticed young ladies" to have sex. The teenager made her allegations public on social media and in an interview with the internet site NetEase later. At least ten companies, including Porsche and Louis Vuitton, canceled sponsorship and other agreements with Wu the day after the interview was published.

Meanwhile, since the victim's allegations, additional claimed victims have come out online, accusing Wu's staff of predatory behavior, including bringing them to boozy karaoke parties.

