Chinese interpreter denies to have played a role in Bill and Melinda Gates divorce; Says she’s ‘innocent’

Zhe Shelly Wang is the Chinese interpreter of Bill Gates who is being claimed to have played a role in his divorce though she strictly denied it and claimed innocence.

The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce goes wilder and deeper by the day as the world tries to find its root cause. The latest development in the high-profile separation was the involvement of Bill Gates’s 36-year-old Chinese interpreter called Zhe Shelly Wang. Reports started to come out that Wang was a close associate to Bill, which played a major reason in Melinda Gates deciding to live separate lives after 27 years of marriage. Another cause is claimed to be the public reveal of Bill’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein that led to Melinda initiating the divorce process in October 2019.

Zhe, who was named as the woman responsible for the divorce has clarified her stance by writing a statement on the Chinese social media site Weibo. She wrote, “I thought that the rumors would go away by themselves, but I did not expect the rumors to become more and more crazily spread,”. She continued to make her point and wrote, “How many books can I read, so why spend time on the unfounded rumors? I would like to thank everyone for their concern and help in dispelling the rumors through private messages in the past 24 hours.”

Fox Business mentioned in their report that Zhe has now disabled her LinkedIn profile but according to the mentions, she joined TED conferences as an interpreter in 2013 and she also works as an interpreter for Yale School of Management and Harvard Business School. Bill and Melinda Gates got married in 1994 in Hawaii and never signed a prenuptial agreement to distribute the fortune worth $130 billion.

Also Read| Melinda Gates warned Bill against THIS before filing for divorce; New details on why duo split after 27 years

Share your comment ×