Chinese New Year 2020: Super Junior, TWICE & other K Pop bands who have a member born in the year of the rat

Chinese New Year 2020: This year marks the year of the rat. Keeping the zodiac sign in mind, here's a look at a few K-Pop singers from bands like Super Junior, TWICE and GOT7 who fall under the year of the rat.

The Chinese New Year is almost upon us and this year, we celebrate the year of the rat. The first animal in the Chinese zodiac sign, the Rat is associated with Earthy Branch and represents the yang in a yin and yang. As per several Chinese websites, the rat is a sign of wealth and surplus. As per the Chinese, those born in the years of 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020 fall under the Rat and have characteristics like clever, quick-witted, optimistic and energetic. With the year of the rat, we decided to look at five popular South Korean singers who fall under the year of the rat.

Super Junior singer Yesung:

The Super Junior star was born on August 24, 1984. The 35-year-old singer made his Super Junior 05 debut in 2005. Just last year, he dropped his first solo album titled "Pink Magic."

TWICE’s Momo, Sana, Jihyo, and Jeongyeon:

Of the nine members in TWICE, four of them belong to the year of the rat. The powerful girl-band sees Momo, Sana, Jihyo, and Jeongyeon from the year of the rat. Momo, Sana and Jeongyeon were born in 1996, whereas Jihyo was born in the first few weeks of 1997 that came under the year of the rat.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Woozi, Jun, and Wonwoo:

SEVENTEEN and TWICE have a couple of things in common. Sticking on the theme of numerous members of a band that belong to the year of the rat, SEVENTEEN (like TWICE) boasts of four members who belong to the zodiac sign. Hoshi, Woozi, Jun, and Wonwoo were born in 1996.

GOT7’s Youngjae:

The eldest member of GOT7's “maknae line" (like BTS singers Jimin, Jungkook and V who form the youngest members of the band), Youngjae was born on September 17, 1996. He debuted in the band as the main vocal with "Girls Girls Girls" in January 2014.

NCT’s Ten:

You would think that NCT would probably have many more members falling under the year of the rat. However, there is only one member who was born in this zodiac. Singer Ten was born on February 27, 1996, joining others on the list.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS makes history with Grammys 2020 performance; ARMY gets emotional as Yoongi's wish comes true

Credits :Getty Images

Read More