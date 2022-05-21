Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Review: John Mulaney and Andy Samberg's reboot movie bursts with nostalgia & joy

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Cast: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Seth Rogen

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Director: Akiva Schaffer

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Platform: Disney+

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Stars: 3/5

With the current avalanche of '80s and '90s reboots, it seemed inevitable that pop culture would finally come around to two chipmunk crime fighters who refuse to wear anything below the waist. Back in 1989, Disney Afternoon was an animated block of series using reimagined House of Mouse characters such as DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck. The block also included the legendary pair Chip and Dale in Rescue Rangers, a detective series. The series, which had a very popular theme tune, lasted three seasons before being scrapped. Rescue Rangers, while being consistently ranked as one of the finest animated programs of all time, has been off the air for over three decades, despite cameos in video games and other shows. After over a decade in production, Disney's feature picture adaptation of Rescue Rangers is finally here.

Rescue Rangers begins with a fast origin narrative about how Chip and Dale met as toddlers before rapidly moving on to the pair's ascent to popularity as TV stars until a falling out sent them their separate ways. Dale (Andy Samberg) works as an insurance salesman as an adult, while Chip (John Mulaney) works at fan conventions. Dale wishes for a comeback of their previous television show, but Chip just wants to go on. They quickly get embroiled in a missing person's case being investigated by Ellie (KiKi Layne), a rookie detective who also happens to be a Rescue Rangers fan. Their inquiry deepens, drawing in old pals Monterey Jack (Eric Bana), Gadget (Tress MacNeille), and Zipper.