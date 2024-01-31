Chita Rivera, born on January 23, 1933, in Washington DC, USA, was a celebrated actress, singer, and dancer, known for her remarkable roles in musical theatre.

Chita Rivera's Net Worth

Chita Rivera holds the distinction of being the first Hispanic woman to receive the Kennedy Centre Honours in 2002, and in 2009, she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rivera actively contributed to the entertainment industry from 1950 to 2013.

Rivera's estimated net worth is around $2 million, reflecting her successful career.

Early Life and Education:

Chita Rivera is the daughter of Katherine, a government worker, and Pedro Julio Figueroa del Rivero, a musician. After her mother was widowed when she was seven, Rivera pursued ballet at the Jones-Haywood school, earning a scholarship to George Balanchine’s School of American Ballet when she was 15.

How did Chita Rivera amass her net worth?

Rivera's Broadway journey began with an unexpected role in Call Me Madam (1952). Her career flourished with notable roles in productions like Can-Can and Guys and Dolls. In 1957, she gained Broadway stardom as Anita in West Side Story. Her notable performances followed, including Velma Kelly in Chicago and winning her first Tony Award for The Rink in 1984.

A car accident in 1986 resulted in a broken leg, but Rivera, undeterred, continued her stage career. She won her second Tony Award for Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993 and appeared in Nine in 2003.

Advertisement

Rivera's television appearances include The Judy Garland Show and Will & Grace. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Her film contributions include a cameo in the movie version of Chicago (2002). Rivera also guest-starred in the Disney Channel film Johnny and the Sprites in 2008.

Personal Life:

Rivera was married to actor, dancer, and director Tony Mordente, with whom she had a daughter, Lisa Mordente, born in 1958. Lisa Mordente is now a well-known dancer and choreographer. Rivera and Mordente divorced in 1966.

ALSO READ: 10 Celebs Who Won Their Battle Against Breast Cancer As Shannen Doherty Shares Update About Miracle Treatment

The legendary entertainer has passed away at 91, according to her daughter Lisa Mordente. Lisa reported to BBC that Rivera peacefully departed in New York after a brief illness. Renowned for her outstanding theater career, spanning nearly seven decades, she will be remembered forever by her admirers.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Sends Fans Into Frenzy As She Teases 'SEX N DIAMONDS': Is Pop Queen Ready For A Musical Comeback?