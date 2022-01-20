Chloe Bailey says comparisons with sister Halle Bailey is 'off-putting, shallow and disturbing'

Chloe Bailey, in a recent sit-down with In The Know, stripped down her layers and talked about all things vulnerable. She was asked about a downside to stepping foot into showbiz with a sibling. The Grammy Award nominee shared that on the sisters' part, everything was good, but there surely was a downside. Keep reading to find out the whole story.

The one half of Chloe x Halle revealed that the constant comparisons between Halle Bailey and herself has been uncanny. She said, "I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I." Chloe continued to add, "It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing." She expressed her dislike and said it was "off-putting" to see people compare two young black sisters who love their craft and each other. She remarked that people try to pit them against each other just because they are different. In the end, she said, "that’s the only downside."

The Have Mercy singer went solo last year and went viral on TikTok with the #BussItChallenge. Sister Halle, too, after kicking off her solo career, got signed as the lead actress in the upcoming live action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. In a reaction to sister Halle getting such a big role, Chloe told People, "Heck yeah! I was more than proud. I was screaming and crying. She worked so hard."

Chloe was last seen in her then-new music video for Have Mercy which was a super hit. It went viral on TikTok and subsequently gained even more traction worldwide. Fans of the popstar eagerly await her new releases.

