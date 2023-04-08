Chloe Bailey talks about online criticism, says there is 'nothing contrived or forced about' what she posts

American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey has revealed how she feels about the online scrutiny and criticism she faces when she posts sexy social media posts, whether they are selfies, pictures from music video shoots, beach images, or red-carpet events. Continue reading to know what the rising musician said about the unsolicited advice she receives.

Chloe Bailey on Internet criticism

During an interview with rapper Latto for Apple Music, Bailey said, "A lot of times I'll be confused, because I'm like the things that I post that people will have the most think pieces about, every girl be posting the same thing." The 24-year-old added, "And I'm like, 'Okay so why is it with me a problem? Or when I do it, it's forced, it's contrived."

The musician, best known for being a part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister actress and singer Halle Bailey, shot to fame through YouTube when she was 13 years old. Chloe mused, "So, I've been sitting there, thinking in my head and I've come to the conclusion that it is because they are not used to seeing me in that light. They have grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything."

She continued, "It's like, 'this has been me.' When I perform, that's when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It's nothing contrived or forced about it. That's just passion coming out." The singer added, "Honestly, I am happy people are talking. Sometimes it does get under my skin and I'm like, 'Damn you just don't let me be! You let everyone else be, but not me,' but it's okay."

Previously, Bailey told E! News, "I think something that I'm learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive. Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that." Talking about her younger self, she concluded, "I think I'd be pretty proud of myself. I am living out the dreams that I've always dreamed of and there was a specific moment where it hit me and then it went away again at the homecoming concert that I just did."