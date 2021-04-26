Chloe Zhao is FIRST woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, says 'hold on to goodness'

Chloe Zhao made history as she became the the first woman of colour, first Chinese woman and second woman ever to win the Oscar for directing.

A remodeled Oscars 2021 awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening and ignited a glimmer of hope in otherwise dark times. With maskless nominees coming together to celebrate films across genres, the Los Angeles Union Station was all glammed up for the occasion. This year the Oscars 2021 has undoubtedly one of the most diverse list of nominees and several took home the coveted award. One of them was Chloe Zhao who won the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

Chloe made history as she became the the first woman of colour, first Chinese woman and second woman ever to win the Oscar for directing. Prior to Chloe, Kathryn Bigelow had become the first and only woman to win this category in 2010. While accepting her award, Chloe Zhao remembered a phrase she had once learned as a child in Mandarin. Translating it, she said, "People at birth are inherently good."

In her acceptance speech, she continued, "I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that. And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going." Nomadland has been on an award-winning streak this season.

This was also the only time that the Directing category had more than one woman nominee with Emerald Fennell also being nominated for Promising Young Woman.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Winners List: Here's who won on Hollywood's biggest night

Share your comment ×