Chloe Zhao TEASES fruitful process behind making of Angelina Jolie's Eternals: Marvel has been so incredible

In a recent interview, Chloe Zhao revealed how Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Nate Moore held her hand through the entire process of making Eternals and fitting her film into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Chloe Zhao led Eternals, which was supposed to come out last year, is gearing up for a release in the latter half of 2020. The highly-awaited movie marks the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington amongst several others. In a recent interview with Margaret Gardiner for her YouTube channel, Zhao spoke candidly about the fruitful process of making Eternals.

Talking about how Marvel has been incredible, Chloe shed light on Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Nate Moore as well as the whole team who she states knew from the moment she pitched the film that she really wanted to have the scope and scale but also intimacy at the same time. "They knew I wanted both and they have been so incredible holding my hand through the entire process of allowing me to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fit into the whole MCU," the Nomadland director praised while speaking with Gardiner and added, "It’s been a pretty incredible process, you have to wait and see," via The Direct.

Are you excited to watch Eternals and see Chloe Zhao's ambitious vision come to life? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kumail Nanjiani on The Eternals: It's the most epic, hilarious and moving project I've ever been a part of

For the unversed, the Eternals are an immortal race created by the Celestials, protecting humanity in secret, who have to come out in the open and reunite when up against their nemesis, the Deviants.

Also starring Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×