Chocolate star Jang Seung Jo CONFIRMED as male lead alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon in Snowdrop

While Jung Hae-in is still in talks to star in Snowdrop, Jang Seung-jo is a confirmed male lead alongside BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Kim Hye-yoon. Read below for more details.

When it was revealed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo was getting to star as the female lead for the first time in an upcoming drama, BLINKS all around the world rejoiced. Snowdrop, which is the working title, is in good hands as it is written and directed by SKY Castle's creators Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. It was also recently confirmed that Kim Hye-yoon, who fans adored as Kang Ye-seo from SKY Castle, will be starring in Skydrop as well.

Now, adding more star power to Snowdrop's cast, we have Jang Seung-jo who is confirmed as the male lead in the series, according to Naver via Soompi. A statement was shared by Seung-jo's agency Ace Factory as they wrote, "Jang Seung-jo will be joining the drama in a leading role. Details of the drama’s storyline and Jang Seung-jo’s character will be revealed by the drama’s production company at a later date." For the unversed, the 38-year-old actor has starred in hit dramas like Money Flower, Encounter and Chocolate. Moreover, Jung Hae-in of Something in the Rain fame is still in talks to join Snowdrop as a male lead.

Snowdrop is shaping up to be one drama that we don't want to miss!

Are you excited to watch Snowdrop? What do you think about the cast? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Jisoo shares she has been marathoning Goblin; REVEALS why she likes watching dramas with Lisa

Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently gearing up for BLACKPINK's upcoming single Ice Cream which is in collaboration with Selena Gomez and drops on August 28.

Share your comment ×