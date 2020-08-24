Choi Woo Shik REVEALS how he basically raised Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon when they first became friends

During a recent episode of Summer Vacation, Choi Woo-shik spoke candidly about his close friendship with Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon. The Parasite star revealed that the Itaewon Class star couldn't even look at him back when they first became friends.

Wooga Squad is extremely popular as it comprises a group of very famous friends that consider each other as brothers. For the unversed, the Wooga Squad members include Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik, BTS member V and Walk singer Peakboy. The fivesome became Wooga Squad when they starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior and the rest, as they say, is history. If you look into their social media pages and various interviews, these friends have always hyped up each other's works and celebrated their achievements while also going on trips and celebrating festivals like Christmas together.

For Seo-joon and Woo-shik, the extremely close pals became friends when they starred together in the 2012 sitcom Shut Up Family. During a recent episode of tvN's reality show Summer Vacation, in which Woo-shik's Parasite co-star Lee Sun-kyun was the special guest, the 30-year-old actor spoke fondly about his friendship with the Dream star. Interestingly, the 31-year-old actor had a cameo as Min-hyuk, Kim Ki-woo's (Woo-shik) close friend in Parasite.

"We appeared together on the program Shut Up Family. I’m his senior by six months. Seo-joon couldn’t even look at me back then. I basically raised him, when he was all flustered and didn’t even know where the cameras were," Woo-shik recalled via Soompi.

Meanwhile, the two buddies have surely come a long way since their Shut Up Family days!

Moreover, Sun-kyun spoke candidly about the memorable night when Parasite's cast made history and took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture at SAG Awards 2020. Parasite became the first non-English language film to win the Actor in the prestigious category.

"Wasn’t that insane? At SAG, there were five nominees. The actors would come out and personally explain what their movie was about. We were going on stage and suddenly all the actors were standing up for us. In front of me, Leonardo DiCaprio was clapping for me," the 45-year-old actor recounted via Soompi.

