Choose Love: After Bandersnatch Netflix comes out with interactive rom-com starring Laura Marano; how many endings can you get?

Choose Love starring Laura Marano just became the first Netflix interactive rom-com, as it joins Black Mirror's Bandersnatch. The film came in the wake of, interactive content becoming more common, as directors and actors try out different approaches to make the movie-watching experience more immersive. The film follows Cami as she makes different choices that will either break or make her relationships with different characters. So it'll be natural to ask, just how many endings can a viewer get? Read on to know more.

All you need to know about the plot of Choose Love

The interactive rom-com by the streaming platform made its debut earlier today. Following in the footsteps of Black Mirror's interactive thriller Bandersnatch, Choose Love, empowers viewers to shape their own story by influencing the protagonist's romantic journey, much like a video game. Featuring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, and Scott Michael Foster, the film's synopsis describes it as the story of Cami, a recording engineer who appears to have it all, a dream job, a steady partner, and a promising future. But still longs for something more, and you get to decide what it's going to be. As the movie unfolds, viewers are presented with various options that influence the direction of the plotline.

All the endings you can get

Thus far, it seems that there are a minimum of six endings that you can get. Among them are two outcomes, that see the main character end up single, as she decides what she wants to do with life, and instead of choosing a guy, she picks herself and instead opts for self-discovery. A recurring element in multiple endings involves Paul proposing in Las Vegas. In one scenario, Cami accepts the proposal, leading to an impromptu Vegas wedding, while in another, they become engaged, leaving the rest to the viewers' imagination. There's also the one that got away ending, where Cami selects to embark on a journey with Jack, her high school sweetheart after turning down her boyfriend's proposal. There's also a found love plotline where our main lead ends up with the rockstar, Jack.

