Chris Appleton, renowned for styling Kim Kardashian's hair, has been in a new relationship following his split from Lukas Gage.

Who is Chris Appleton dating after his divorce from Lukas Gage?

His new beau, Federico, is not part of the Hollywood scene, bringing a refreshing change to Chris' flashy dating life. The couple was recently spotted together during Oscars weekend at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

A source close to Chris told TMZ that he and Federico hit it off after being introduced by mutual friends about a month ago. Their relationship is casual for now, with both individuals enjoying each other's company and seeing where it leads. After parting ways with Lukas, Chris was open to something different, and dating someone outside of Hollywood is a welcomed change for him.

Although Federico's profession remains unspecified, he is revealed to be a Harvard graduate, suggesting a successful career. Chris is optimistic about the future and has introduced Federico to his circle of friends, who have approved the relationship.

The split between Chris and Lukas occurred in November, merely six months after their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas officiated by Kim Kardashian. Chris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, although the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Since their breakup, both Chris and Lukas have been focusing on moving forward. Lukas has embraced the concept of self-love and has ventured into the world of dating through platforms like Hinge.

Meanwhile, Chris is relishing his newfound relationship with Federico, appreciating the opportunity for a fresh start and the chance to explore a connection outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's relationship

In November 2023, Appleton asked for a divorce from Gage after being married for almost seven months. According to legal papers from Los Angeles, Appleton mentioned "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, which happened on November 10; per People. These documents also show that they had an agreement made after they got married.

Their relationship moved quickly. They started dating in February 2023, got engaged in March, and then got married in April 2023. Gage shared at the time that they had a unique wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian.

Appleton's professional journey intersected with Kim Kardashian's when he styled Christina Aguilera's hair for The Voice. Since then, he has become Kardashian's primary hairstylist and has developed a close friendship with her.

