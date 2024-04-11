Chris Brown Drops Deluxe Edition of 11:11 Album With 13 New Tracks; Project Includes Features From Lil Wayne, Mario, Bryson Tiller, And More

Chris Brown is here with an amazing set of tracks and a deluxe version of his previously launched album 11:11. It has been almost five months since the standard album was released, and now with the drop of this bombarding addition, the fans have gone haywire.

What is the new album and what are the new tracks about, below is everything that you need to know.

Chris Brown dropped a Deluxe version of 11:11

It wasn't enough time for the fans of Chris Brown to prepare for another drop, since the launch of the 11:11 standard version.

Now that the artist has brought a great compilation of a whopping 13 tracks, with the launch of the deluxe version of the aforementioned album, the fans seem to have been amused.

The expanded version of Chris Brown's 11:11 album now makes it a 35 tracks project, with the latest songs that have been included, featuring artists such as Mario, Bryson Tiller, Davido, Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, as well as Tee Grizzley.

One of the latest songs that have been included is Bruce Lee, which is a track produced by YX. Within this track, Brown seems to be hopeful for a sinking relationship as the lyrics state, “If we make it out the storm / We’re stronger / So we need to move like water.”

On another of Brown's new tracks, Won’t Keep You Waiting, Mario assisted him while singing, “It feels like eternity (It feels like) / What we did was so heavy / Come and get it, you wanted all of me / No, I won’t keep you waiting (No) / I won’t keep you waiting, yeah (Mario).”

About the tracks on the deluxe version

Amongst the other tracks, one special track is Freak. This track features Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, and Tee Grizzley. Joining their voices with Brown, this club song has become a banger and a jam for everyone, delivering awesome bars and bassy production.

The album was first teased by Brown in the month of February. He posted about the deluxe version on his Instagram stating, “Deluxe 11:11 album will have 11 new songs! Shooting for 4/11 drop (Not 100 percent on the date).”

The previous version of the 11:11 album was released on November 10, 2023. Chris Brown's song, Summer Too Hot, from the 22-track standard album, was even nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards, within the category of Best R&B Performance. The deluxe version has been launched on April 11.

