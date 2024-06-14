Chris Brown Hangs Midair At New Jersey Concert As Suspension Cables Malfunction; Gets Rescued

Chris Brown's 11:11 concert that took place on Wednesday in New Jersey resulted into a mid-air mishap for him. One of his performance tricks did not go according to plan. As the wires malfunctioned during his Under The Influence stunt performance, the singer got stuck up in the air.

Chris Brown accidentally gets stuck mid-air

He was seen hanging from the ceiling of Newark’s Prudential Center, gliding over fans while performing his Under the Influence track. It was during this song he was left hanging as suspension cables malfunctioned.



A fan video showed him going on with his 2019 hit while subtly calling for help from behind the stage. Chris Brown, furious about the mishap, however, managed to make light of the situation later.



For some minutes, Brown stayed above the hall singing without stopping his flow as best as possible while waiting for assistance. Although his movements stopped, he managed to keep the music going. As a part of his 11:11 tour routine, he flaps through the air to land on the center stage, where he performs Take You Down and Wet the Bed. This time, it went horribly wrong, as he was left suspended above his fans.

Chris Brown rescued from mid-air at New Jersey concert

Later on, a team of crew members appeared using a big ladder to enable the 35-year-old R&B musician return to ground, as shown in another video clip. According to Hollywood Reporter, the singer said something funny about how annoyed he was at that moment but maintained his composure.

As he unhooked himself from the cables and climbed down to solid ground, Chris Brown was still singing. He felt upset when he got back down and seemed to be shouting at someone backstage before starting again. He resumed his performance before most of his audience members realized the aerial mishap occurred.

