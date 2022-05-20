Chris Brown subtly congratulates ex Rihanna on welcoming baby boy with ASAP Rocky

Chris Brown congratulated ex-girlfriend Rihanna on the birth of her and A$AP Rocky's first child, a son. "Congratulations," the rapper, 33, wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, immediately after learning of the baby's delivery on May 13. In the social media post, the rapper included three emojis: a red heart, a pregnant lady, and prayer hands.

The 34-year-old new mother has yet to acknowledge her son's birth or reveal his name. However, Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January, almost two years after her relationship with the 33-year-old A$AP took a love turn, as per Page Six. The pair started dating during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed to Vogue in April. Prior to their relationship, the singer was in a relationship with Hassan Jameel from 2017 until 2020. Rihanna had previously been connected to Drake, Travis Scott, and Lewis Hamilton, among others, but her most publicized romance was with Brown.

The former pair started dating in 2007, but split two years later when the actor physically assaulted Rihanna. Brown pled guilty to criminal assault and received a five-year probation term. When the exes reunited in 2012, extending their romance another year, Rihanna labeled the decision her own "mistake" in a January 2013 interview.

Meanwhile, the rapper is now a father of three. In April, he confirmed the arrival of his third child, daughter Lovely Symphani Brown, who he shares with Diamond Brown. He's also dad to daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris.

