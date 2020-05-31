Chris Brown surprises his son with a cool tattoo after celebrating daughter's birthday in the most special way

Chris Brown debuts a tattoo on his leg with son Aekon's name in it to express his love for his baby boy.

Chris Brown is surely taking away the best dad award after surprising his son with a cool tattoo. After the doting dad celebrated his daughter Royalty's sixth birthday in the most special way, its time for him to show love for his son now. Chris Brown got his daughter a fancy birthday cake and pet birds, a gift that she had always wanted and recently, he has got a tattoo of his son Aeko's name in order to express his love for his baby boy.

The singer debuted his new tattoo and shared its picture on his Instagram a day ago. As seen in the picture, Chris Brown's right leg is covered with the letters of his son’s name along with a tattoo of Aeko’s eye right above it. Chris Brown and Ammika Harris was blessed with baby boy Aeko six months ago. A few days ago, Chris Brown shared an adorable video of baby Aeko on his social media handle.

His mother Joyce Hawkins too gushed over her grandson and shared a picture of him. "WELL WELL LOOK WHO POPPED UP IN MY PHONE TODAY!!! MY OTHER ANGEL!!!," she captioned her post. Chris Brown has been spending a lot of time with his two kids during the global pandemic. As social-distancing norms are put in place, people are getting more time with their families and Chris Brown is one of them who are making the most out of it.

Credits :Instagram

