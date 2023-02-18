Chris Brown ‘tired’ of people bringing up past as he defends against the backlash for Chloë Bailey collab

Following the latest beset of criticism, after Chloë Bailey announced her new single How Does It Feel in collaboration with Chris Brown, the 33 year old slammed back on trollers for repeatedly berating Brown for assaulting Rihanna in 2009. Chris Brown even shifted blame on the other white celebrities who were given free passes even after domestic abuse claims.

Chris Brown on the social media backlash

On Friday he shared a barrage of Instagram stories with the text posts claiming that he never got the second chance to redeem himself even after so many white celebrities were given a second chance for the same domestic abuse claims.

Brown claimed that beating his then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 was a mistake that the singer did when he was 17 years old. According to the reports, Rihanna was beaten so badly that she had to be hospitalized.

Chris Brown also slammed back at 3LW singer Kiely Williams after she criticized him on Twitter. Brown pointed out Kiely Williams' apparent lisp in the song No More along with being supposedly unemployed.

Chris Brown was also accused of drugging and raping women in a yacht in 2020. However the 33 year old vehemently denied these accusations.