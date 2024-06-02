Chris Carmack And Grey’s Anatomy Cast Transform Into Ken To Celebrate Show's Season 20 Finale; See HERE

Barbie, with its iconic storyline, songs, and cast has created a massive imprint. Ken portrayed by Ryan Gosling has become a culturally significant character in pop culture. He graced the Oscars with his kenergy, as he performed, I’m Just Ken during the ceremony.

The energy was also bright on the sets of the Grey’s Anatomy. The series’s actors re-enacted the iconic Ken performance with their own creative flair. The actors were successful in their performance. Read ahead to know more.

Chris Carmack becomes Ken on the sets of Grey’s Anatomy

Chris Carmack and his co-stars celebrated the fan-favorite show, Grey’s Anatomy’s season 20 finale by reenacting Gosling's iconic I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars.

Carmack who plays Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln in the series wore an almost similar outfit to Ken. He donned a white faux fur coat, sunglasses, and a rainbow cowboy hat.

He captioned the post saying, "For your Kentertainment…The season 20 finale of @greysabc is tonight!" He expressed gratefulness to his cast for playing with him. He wrote that their talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work. The actor thanked the crew for laughing and making their show possible.

In the caption, Carmack thanked their writers producers, and directors who worked tirelessly to make their show successful after 20 years. The actor added, “Last but not least… thank you to the FANS!!! You keep us all going!”

Fans’ reactions to the Grey's Anatomy cast’s creative performance

Carmack’s fans were elated to see the actor and the other stars of ABC’s hit series enact one of the most famous oscar performances. Fans expressed their reaction in the comment section.

Many fans loved what they saw in the post by the actor. Another Instagram user said, “This is amazing! Hopefully @evamendes gets to see it!” A few fans shared their reactions by simply sharing emojis in the comment section.

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on air. Since the start of the show, it has been consistent with its success.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the series is renewed for season 21 at ABC. The season 20 finale of the show is currently streaming on Hulu.

