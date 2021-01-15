  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Evans addresses rumours of his return to MCU as Captain America and fans are confused

Chris Evans was rumoured to be returning as Captain America in MCU. However, the actor hinted that the reports aren't true.
Mumbai
Chris Evans addresses rumours of his return to MCU as Captain America and fans are confused
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were freaking out after reports about Chris Evans possible return to the camp made the headlines. The actor, who played Captain America in MCU, passed on the shield to Anthony Mackie's Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The gesture hinted that Evans was retiring from the superhero position. However, a new report claimed that the actor is in talks to return as Captain America in an upcoming Marvel project. While details are still under the wrap, Evans took to Twitter and shared his thoughts. 

The Avengers: Infinity War star tweeted a statement, dismissing the reports. The actor said, "News to me." The vague statement left the internet divided. While a few fans were disappointed over the possible dismissal of the recent development, there were others who refused to give in to his statement. The statement also paved the way to some hilarious reactions. Several memes and comments left onlookers in splits. 

These reactions caught Evans' attention as well. He tweeted, "Some of the gif responses are priceless (laughing emojis) good work, everyone." 

Check out Chris Evans' tweets and a few hilarious gifs below: 

While MCU fans hope for some good news, Jamie Lee Curtis took to the thread to ask if she could play Evans' mother in his movies. For the unversed, the actress played his mother in Knives Out. She replied to the thread and said, "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Evans replied, "It’s going in the contracts x". 

ALSO READ: Chris Evans gets CANDID about having a career in politics: I have to think before I dive into it recklessly

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

You may like these
Chris Evans in talks with Marvel to sign another Captain America movie? Robert Downey Jr to make cameo?
Chris Evans dubs his voice for the iconic Buzz Lightyear in an animated film
Chris Evans to send an actual Captain America shield to the boy who protected his sister from a dog attack
COVID 19 Theory: Did Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The First Avenger PREDICT coronavirus in 2011?
Happy Birthday Chris Evans: 5 Reasons why the Avengers: Endgame star is the ideal husband material
Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers REVEALS he will not be returning as Captain America in the MCU films