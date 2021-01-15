Chris Evans addresses rumours of his return to MCU as Captain America and fans are confused

Chris Evans was rumoured to be returning as Captain America in MCU. However, the actor hinted that the reports aren't true.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were freaking out after reports about Chris Evans possible return to the camp made the headlines. The actor, who played Captain America in MCU, passed on the shield to Anthony Mackie's Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The gesture hinted that Evans was retiring from the superhero position. However, a new report claimed that the actor is in talks to return as Captain America in an upcoming Marvel project. While details are still under the wrap, Evans took to Twitter and shared his thoughts.

The Avengers: Infinity War star tweeted a statement, dismissing the reports. The actor said, "News to me." The vague statement left the internet divided. While a few fans were disappointed over the possible dismissal of the recent development, there were others who refused to give in to his statement. The statement also paved the way to some hilarious reactions. Several memes and comments left onlookers in splits.

These reactions caught Evans' attention as well. He tweeted, "Some of the gif responses are priceless (laughing emojis) good work, everyone."

Check out Chris Evans' tweets and a few hilarious gifs below:

News to me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

thank god sir

pic.twitter.com/2nkB2LvIBK — Chris Evans Brasil (@chrisevansbrcom) January 14, 2021

don’t play with me chris pic.twitter.com/i9gZgbrFP1 — Dai (@thinkdaii) January 14, 2021

Some of the gif responses are priceless good work, everyone — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

While MCU fans hope for some good news, Jamie Lee Curtis took to the thread to ask if she could play Evans' mother in his movies. For the unversed, the actress played his mother in Knives Out. She replied to the thread and said, "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Evans replied, "It’s going in the contracts x".

