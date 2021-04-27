Chris Evans admits he's a FAN of Lizzo's work as singer shares MORE details of drunk Instagram banter.

Lizzo's drunk DMs were the rage on social media and now the singer is dishing out more details of her private conversation with Chris Evans.

Lizzo and Chris Evans gave their fans several reasons to cheer a few days ago as the singer revealed that she drunk DM'd the Avengers star.Â Chris Evans' hilarious response to Lizzo's drunk DMs were the rage on social media and now the singer is dishing out more details of the private conversation. Over the weekend, Lizzo shared a screenshot of her chat with Chris Evans in which the MCU actor had said, "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol."Â

Revealing her reply and their chat further, Lizzo shared a short clip of the DM screenshot in which she replied saying, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now."

To this, Chris admitted that he is in fact a fan of Lizzo. "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!" The singer did not reveal rest of their chat but this extra detail definitely sent her fans into a frenzy.Â

LIZZO UPDATED ON THE CHRIS EVANS DRUNK DM SITUATION. Oh my god. Why do I full on wanna know what their whole conversation was like? #ChrisEvans #Lizzo pic.twitter.com/vzYnDttLHh â€” MNXE | "You are free" | TFATWS Spoilers (@Mnxeu) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Lizzo even had a message for her fans when she shared the whole Chris Evans situation. "Don't drunk and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke (sic)," Lizzo had captioned her TikTok video. In the video, she had also quipped, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Well, we have to say, we cannot disagree with Lizzo here!Â Â

ALSO READ:Â 2 Years of Avengers: Endgame: Robert Downey Jr. shares a deleted scene BTS featuring Tony Stark & adult Morgan

Share your comment ×