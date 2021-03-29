Chris Evans aka Captain America would like to play Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man: The paychecks would be nice

In a recent interview, Captain America himself Chris Evans chose Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man when asked by a fan if he could switch roles with anyone else in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), who would it be and why.

During a candid appearance on ACE Universe Presents: A Conversation with Chris Evans & Scott Evans, our beloved Captain America himself was asked by a fan if he could switch roles with anyone else in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), who would it be and why. Interestingly, Chris chose his on-screen and off-screen bestie Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

"I'll say, I mean, I'll say Downey, Iron Man. Just, the paychecks would be nice but just the role is so fun. The role is... he's the engine, he's the life," Evans quipped before acknowledging how he's "signing up for failure." Elaborating upon how RDJ's brilliant performance as Tony Stark can't be replicated, the 39-year-old actor praised, "I don't think there's anything, anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?"

"I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. It's... He's Iron Man, the end," Chris concluded.

Do you think if the tables were turned, Chris Evans could have been a good Iron Man? And can you picture Robert Downey Jr. as Captain America? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Wyatt Russell REVEALS he auditioned years ago for Chris Evans' role in Captain America: The First Avenger

Meanwhile, when Scott was asked which Marvel character he'd like to play, Chris' brother picked Black Widow because "it's such a fun part" and "the fight sequences are so good and so fun." The 37-year-old actor further added that he'd like Scarlett Witch's powers "just because she got everything. She got mind control. She's flying... And I'm recently obsessed with WandaVision, so, I got Scarlett Witch on the brain." And really, who isn't obsessed with WandaVision!?

Share your comment ×