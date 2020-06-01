Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers REVEALS he will not be returning as Captain America in the MCU films

The actor while talking on The Graham Norton Show revealed that he will not be returning to play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks.

For all those fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the film audiences who were hoping to see Chris Evans return as his iconic character of Captain America. As per the latest news reports, the actor while talking on The Graham Norton Show revealed that he will not be returning to play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks. The news reports further state that Chris Evans does not want to make an appearance as Captain America as his last MCU film Avengers: Endgame had in a way closed the chapter for his character.

News reports also suggest that Chris Evans does not see any logical reason to return as his much-loved character of Steve Rogers. The Knives Out actor goes on to add further that the way in which Captain America's character was concluded was appropriate and coming back to MCU will be 'risky' and he surely doesn't see any viable reason to play Steve Rogers in the MCU flicks. The Hollywood actor Chris Evans played a key role in the thrilling series called Defending Jacob.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame hit the big screen and went on to become the highest-grossing film on worldwide box office, fans have been hoping to see him return as Captain America. It came as a shock to many when Chris Evans decided to move on from his iconic and legendary character. Now, that Chris Evans has revealed that he won't be returning to the beloved Captain America's character, the fans will surely miss the actor dearly.

