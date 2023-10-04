Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had an unexpected encounter with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip to Portugal

Celebrity Get-Together in Portugal

Chris Evans, the famous actor known for playing Captain America, and his wife, Alba Baptista, had a surprise encounter with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their recent trip to Portugal. These two couples, who had just gotten married, crossed paths at a bar or restaurant in Europe while on vacation confirmed Page Six.

Cris Evans and Alba Baptista encountered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

What makes this meeting interesting is that they didn't plan it - it happened by chance. They didn't know each other before, and it was a total coincidence. Interestingly, Chris and Alba, had planned another celebration in Portugal. This second gathering was for Alba's family who couldn't make it to Massachusetts. It was supposed to happen soon, followed by their honeymoon.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, went on a romantic trip to Portugal after Prince Harry's annual Invictus Games in Germany on September 16th. They stayed at a fancy resort called CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club on the Iberian Peninsula. This was all very top-secret. They even stayed with Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, while they were in Portugal. What's interesting is that Prince Harry and Meghan chose not to share their romantic getaway in the media or on social media. They kept it all very private. After their time in Portugal, they flew back to Los Angeles, where they currently live.

ALSO READ: 'We were able to make our home cozy!': From furniture to theme; inside Selena Gomez's gorgeous rose-gold Rare Beauty office

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's wedding

Chris Evans, 42, and Alba Baptista, 26, got married in a small and private ceremony in Chris's hometown, Boston, on September 9th. It was such a secret event that guests had to promise not to share any details and had to give up their phones. Their wedding had some famous faces, too! Chris's fellow actors from Marvel movies, like Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, were there. Other celebrities like Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Bryan Greenberg, and Jamie Chung also attended. Back in November 2022, the couple went MIA after being spotted few times toghether, before finally new broke out about their wedding.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara reveals her rare makeup-free face from a bathtub, and fans are are going gaga over it