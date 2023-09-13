Chris Evans and Alba Baptista set to host second wedding celebration in Portugal for the bride’s family

After a secret wedding in Boston, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista plan to host a second celebration in Portugal

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista (instagram/chrisevans)
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista (instagram/chrisevans)

Key Highlight

  • Chris Evans and Alba Baptista set to have another wedding in Portugal
  • This follows their hush-hush wedding in Boston

Following the revelation of their hush-hush wedding in Chris Evans' hometown of Boston, the couple is set to exchange vows again, this time in Portugal. The decision to hold a second celebration comes as a way to include Alba Baptista's family members who were unable to attend the Massachusetts ceremony.

A Portuguese affair for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Sources revealed to Page Six, "There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts," and added, "Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon."

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista (instagram/chrisevans)

Tight-lipped wedding for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Details of their initial wedding were closely guarded. Attendees were required to sign NDAs and surrender their mobile phones. Among the notable guests were several of Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth. Stars like Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Bryan Greenberg, and Jamie Chung also graced the occasion.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista (instagram/chrisevans)

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship timeline

Although Chris Evans and Alba Baptista first appeared together on Instagram in January 2022, their relationship remained mostly under wraps until November, when a source confirmed to PEOPLE they had been dating for over a year. Evans officially announced their romance on Instagram in January 2023. The couple celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet photos and shared moments, and Baptista supported Evans at the premiere of his movie "Ghosted" in April. A source revealed that their connection was "love at first sight," and Evans, who had expressed his desire to settle down and start a family, was overjoyed. The couple's rapid journey to marriage was marked by happiness and excitement among friends and family.

FAQs

How did Chris Evans meet his GF?
It is thought the pair met when they were both in Europe working on projects. Since then, fans have been looking very closely at both Evans and Baptista's social media activity for clues regarding a potential relationship, and there have been a few scattered around here and there.
Who did Chris Evans marry?
Alba Baptista
Who kissed Chris Evans?
Scarlett Johansson once revealed that kissing Chris Evans was never a big deal but getting closing to him is always delightful.
Credits: Page Six and People

