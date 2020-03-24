Chris Evans and his pet dog Dodger are here to tackle your self isolation blues with an adorable selfie

As the world is currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans shared an adorable selfie with his pet dog, Dodger, to help fans tackle our self-isolation blues as well as celebrate National Puppy Day, i.e. March 23, 2020. Check out the cute selfie below.

Miss seeing Chris Evans' handsome face on your timeline? Well, Captain America himself has rectified the mistake! Let's face it! We're not handling the complete lockdown, due to the coronavirus scare extremely well. Social distancing and self-isolation have many feeling cornered and trapped, especially for those who aren't used to staying at home for long hours. While celebrities are also having a tough time, they are making the most of the quality time by either spending it with their loved ones or even taking up a new skill. Chris Evans falls in the former!

Chris fans are aware of the love of his life, which is his pet dog, Dodger. Dodge has made quite a many appearances on Evans' Twitter handle and has his own fandom because of the genuine equation between himself and the actor. Taking to Twitter recently, the Knives Out star shared an adorable selfie of himself cuddling up to his quarantine buddy, Dodger, and the end result is too cute to handle. While the 38-year-old actor is seen donning a cozy red sweater, we see Dodger lovingly looking at Chris.

Check out Chris Evans' adorable selfie with his pet dog, Dodger, that is sure to help you tackle your self-isolation blues below:

Chris simply tweeted, "Homebodies," as the actor shared the selfie on the same day as National Puppy Day, i.e. March 23, 2020.

We simply can't handle the cuteness!

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview with Men's Journal, Evans got candid about his last day of shooting as Captain America for Avengers: Endgame. "It felt like graduating high school or college, you know? For the last month of filming, I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling," Chris shared.

