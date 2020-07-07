  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Evans and Lily James are the new Hollywood IT couple? Pair enjoy a night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James seem to be the latest blossoming romance in Hollywood as the pair were recently spotted enjoying a night out in London. Read below for more details on their night out.
869 reads Mumbai
Chris Evans and Lily James partied at a private club in London until 1 am.Chris Evans and Lily James partied at a private club in London until 1 am.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Super Saturday brought along lesser restrictions in the UK, pubs are slowly opening up while movie productions are set to resume soon with Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman and Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible 7 given permissions to shoot. With the lockdown reaching its unlock mode, Chris Evans and Lily James, who just might be the new Hollywood IT couple, enjoyed a recent night out in London. According to Daily Mail, the pair were spotted at Mark's Club in Mayfair, which is exclusively for private members only.

Post partying, the paparazzi spotted Chris and Lily at 1 am outside the club as they left in the same taxi headed to the Avengers: Endgame star's hotel, The Corinthia. James, who lives in north London, looked gorgeous in a red midi dress, which she paired with a black overcoat and strappy heels. On the other hand, Evans looked handsome as ever in a black suit with a matching sweater and Chelsea boots. Upon reaching the hotel, the two left the taxi separately with the 39-year-old actor entering from the main entrance while the 31-year-old actress took a phone call and then headed inside the hotel from the back.

What do you have to say about Chris Evans and Lily James as a possible IRL couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was earlier dating The Crown star Matt Smith for five years before the couple broke things off in December 2019. However, rumours were abuzz recently that the pair had reconciled during the lockdown and were isolating together. On the other hand, Chris' last relationship was with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate. The couple dated on and off for two years before breaking up in March 2018.

Credits :Daily Mail,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement