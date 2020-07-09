Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds

Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted together for the second time in four days. The two actors stepped out for an ice cream in the park date.

Mamma Mia, here we go again! Chris Evans and Lily James have caused a social media meltdown for the second time in four days. Although the social distancing practice is in place, the Avengers: Endgame actor and the Mamma Mia star were less than six feet apart on Wednesday as they stepped out for an ice cream date in London. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Chris and Lily looked like they were right out of a rom-com during their park date.

Unlike the last time where the duo was seen in more formal outfits, Chris and Lily chose to keep things casual for their spotting. Chris sported a white and blue tee with black jeans while sporting a face mask with the American Football team the New England Patriots logo printed on it. The Cinderella actress sported a white cardigan with a pink logo tee. She sported it with a pair of black denim jeans. The actress' second outing with Chris comes days after it was rumoured she is working on her long-term relationship with Matt Smith.

The second outing has left fans heartbroken. While fans cannot believe the two are together, they are happy for the (rumoured) couple. Check out a few reactions below:

me after seeing Chris Evans and Lily James new pictures (they look cute tho) pic.twitter.com/tFeNT6yN72 — AlexR (@aleegeass) July 8, 2020

CAPTAIN AMERICA AND CINDERELLA EATING ICE CREAM TOGETHER. SO MUCHHH YAAAAS DADDY CHRIS EVANS AND MOMMY LILY JAMES HAHAHHAHAHA — (@ericaashayne) July 9, 2020

lily james? and chris evans?? my fav human beings are dating??? i need them to sign my adoption papers rfn. — ً (@sherrytherin) July 9, 2020

i DO ship Chris Evans and Lily James!!!!! — ska (@scarlettvander) July 9, 2020

Also Chris Evans and Lily James - I'm into it. (not that it matters obvs). — Natasha S. Chowdory (@InfoPro_Tasha) July 9, 2020

Lily James winning at life. She gets to be Cinderella and now she's kind of dating Chris Evans. — beys (@pnglwngletra) July 9, 2020

Lily James, there is actually a line here?.. @ChrisEvans — Gio Manalo (@gio_giomezza) July 9, 2020

CHRIS EVANS AND LILY JAMES WAHHHHHHH — Gabby (@gabby_webby) July 9, 2020

Chris was last reported to be in a relationship with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate. The two were in an on and off relationship from 2016 to 2018. Back in January, Us Weekly confirmed the Defending Jacob star was single but he was "dating different women and is having fun."

What do you think of Chris Evans and Lily James as a couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Share your comment ×