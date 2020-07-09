  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds

Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted together for the second time in four days. The two actors stepped out for an ice cream in the park date.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 12:30 pm
Chris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their mindsChris Evans and Lily James fuel dating rumours with their ice cream in the park date; Fans lose their minds
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mamma Mia, here we go again! Chris Evans and Lily James have caused a social media meltdown for the second time in four days. Although the social distancing practice is in place, the Avengers: Endgame actor and the Mamma Mia star were less than six feet apart on Wednesday as they stepped out for an ice cream date in London. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Chris and Lily looked like they were right out of a rom-com during their park date. 

Unlike the last time where the duo was seen in more formal outfits, Chris and Lily chose to keep things casual for their spotting. Chris sported a white and blue tee with black jeans while sporting a face mask with the American Football team the New England Patriots logo printed on it. The Cinderella actress sported a white cardigan with a pink logo tee. She sported it with a pair of black denim jeans. The actress' second outing with Chris comes days after it was rumoured she is working on her long-term relationship with Matt Smith. 

The second outing has left fans heartbroken. While fans cannot believe the two are together, they are happy for the (rumoured) couple. Check out a few reactions below: 

Chris was last reported to be in a relationship with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate. The two were in an on and off relationship from 2016 to 2018. Back in January, Us Weekly confirmed the Defending Jacob star was single but he was "dating different women and is having fun." 

What do you think of Chris Evans and Lily James as a couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Daily MailUs WeeklyGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement